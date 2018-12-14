TRAFFIC

Weekend construction may slow your driving through downtown Houston

If you're driving this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for some major closures.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
US-290

Two eastbound inside lanes from Hollister to Pinemont will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Two eastbound alternate lanes from Telge Road to Eldridge Parkway will also be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Two alternate westbound lanes from FM-529 to Eldridge Parkway will also be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

I-45 Gulf Freeway

All northbound lanes on the I-45 connector ramp to IH-69 northbound will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

All northbound lanes from IH-610 to Woodridge will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. For an alternate route, take Telephone Road.

SH-288

All northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to I-610 will be shut down nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Sunday. For an alternate route, take Almeda or Scott Street.

All northbound lanes at the Sam Houston Tollway will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. For an alternate route, take Almeda or Scott Street.

