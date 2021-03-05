TxDOT creating new Highway 290 HOV lane for reverse commuters

From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, the westbound (outbound) left lane will become a carpool lane for cars with at least two people inside.
Then, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the eastbound (inbound) left lane will be used as a carpool lane.
During those same time periods, the existing HOV lane will operate in the opposite direction. It runs down the center of the freeway and is separated by traffic barriers. The new lane designation creates HOV lanes that run in both directions, from 34th Street to Barker Cypress.
TxDOT has been installing new signs to show the new rules, which are expected to go into effect later this month or next. Buses and other high-occupancy vehicles can also use those lanes.
