Truck hits I-10 E bridge and keeps going, leaving concrete on road

The freeway was shut down at Waco since about 4:00 a.m. and reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m. when crews cleared the debris.
Signs on the bridge show the clearance is 14 feet 4 inches.
The driver did not stop.
This is just one of several times that an overpass has been hit in Houston.
Less than two weeks ago, an 18-wheeler lost its load after it slammed into the Houston Avenue Bridge, which has also been hit multiple times by trucks that were too tall.
I-10 UPDATE: Crews swept up the concrete but @TxDOTHouston is assessing the bridge.— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) December 17, 2019
Still only one lane of traffic getting by!
Check https://t.co/4rh7fnBG8Q for the latest. pic.twitter.com/OOnwBaGEsS
Freeway Closure: 4400 E I-10 (East Fwy) at Waco. All westbound lanes are closed after a truck appeared to have hit the Waco St overpass, scattering debris over the freeway. Expect traffic delays in the area. #hounews #houtraffic CC6— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 17, 2019
