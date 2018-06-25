TRAFFIC

Traffic snarled after too-tall truck slams into Houston Ave bridge on I-10

EMBED </>More Videos

Lanes blocked after truck slams into Houston Avenue bridge (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 was struck -- again -- by a truck traveling inbound on I-10 on Monday morning.

At about 9:20 a.m., officials responded to a call about a container coming off the flatbed of an overheight truck.

Officials said the truck struck the bridge from the underside, it lost its load and hit another car.

RELATED: I-10 back open after 18-wheeler hits Houston Avenue bridge

Houston Police have blocked off two lanes in order to clear the accident.

RELATED: It happened again: 18-wheeler hits Houston Avenue Bridge

TxDOT crews are en route to examine the bridge for structural damage. Officials say the lanes will be re-opened in the next two hours.

TxDOT says there is little visible damage to the bridge, but bridge inspectors are on site to evaluate the safety of the bridge and determine if any repairs are needed.

This is the second time the bridge has been hit this year. The most recent accident happened in March.

Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic delayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
Avoid school zone slow downs with these alternate routes
More Traffic
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News