The Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 was struck -- again -- by a truck traveling inbound on I-10 on Monday morning.At about 9:20 a.m., officials responded to a call about a container coming off the flatbed of an overheight truck.Officials said the truck struck the bridge from the underside, it lost its load and hit another car.Houston Police have blocked off two lanes in order to clear the accident.TxDOT crews are en route to examine the bridge for structural damage. Officials say the lanes will be re-opened in the next two hours.TxDOT says there is little visible damage to the bridge, but bridge inspectors are on site to evaluate the safety of the bridge and determine if any repairs are needed.This is the second time the bridge has been hit this year. The most recent accident happened in March.