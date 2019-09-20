Heads up, drivers: Traffic nightmare headed to Houston's west side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've dealt with flooding closures this week, but that won't likely change our weekend construction routine. Your drive on the west side could be a little slow this weekend behind some closures on US-290 and near the West Loop and Southwest Freeway as well as the Gulf Freeway. Here are some of the biggest closures happening in our area starting Friday night:3 inside lanesWestbound Pinemont to Fairbanks North HoustonFriday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Total closureNorthbound and southbound connector ramp to BW-8 SouthFriday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.2 outside lanesSouthbound West Loop to South RiceFriday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Total closureNorthbound and southbound connector ramp to US-59 SouthboundFriday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 1 p.m.Detour: US-59 northbound and u-turn