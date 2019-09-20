HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We've dealt with flooding closures this week, but that won't likely change our weekend construction routine. Your drive on the west side could be a little slow this weekend behind some closures on US-290 and near the West Loop and Southwest Freeway as well as the Gulf Freeway. Here are some of the biggest closures happening in our area starting Friday night:
US-290
3 inside lanes
Westbound Pinemont to Fairbanks North Houston
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
I-45 Gulf Freeway
Total closure
Northbound and southbound connector ramp to BW-8 South
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
US-59 Southwest Freeway
2 outside lanes
Southbound West Loop to South Rice
Friday at 9 p.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
West Loop
Total closure
Northbound and southbound connector ramp to US-59 Southbound
Friday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 1 p.m.
Detour: US-59 northbound and u-turn
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Heads up, drivers: Traffic nightmare headed to Houston's west side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More