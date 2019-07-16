Traffic

Truck driver turned traffic hero for removing Houston highway debris

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Grocers Supply truck driver is being hailed a hero after his brave actions Tuesday morning on the highway.

"I wasn't necessarily a traffic hero," said Deonta Blaylock.

Early Tuesday, a big black piece of debris was blocking the fast lane on I-45 North near downtown.

Cars slowed and swerved to avoid hitting the debris.

Deonta says when he came across it he knew he had to do something.

"I told my trainee to pull over. Made sure it was safe. I looked both ways before I got out and I just proceeded to go get the debris," Blaylock said.

"Say we would have went around it and other cars kept going around it, eventually somebody wasn't gonna see it and run it over. It could of caused an accident, anything coulda happened," he added.

Deonta made it safely from his truck to move the debris, and back inside. He credits his extensive safety training.

We've seen highway heroics before, especially when it floods.

Last October, ABC13 captured a man in a bright neon vest using a shovel in knee-deep water to unclog a drain along Highway 288.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Deborah Wrigley captured a "highway hero" who worked alone to unclog a drain that caused Highway 288 to flood.



But we don't even have to reach back that far for another example.

Just last month, a construction worker who is part of the massive 288 project also got down in high water to clear a drain along Highway 288 and Southmore.

EMBED More News Videos

As soon as the man finished unclogging the drain, the water was gone.



Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonroad safety
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News