TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 4 loose spools on freeways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Nearly three weeks after a giant industrial spool was seen rolling down I-10, it happened again.
Oct. 25, 2018
A runaway spool was caught on camera in October, when drivers were forced to make some quick moves to avoid a lost load rolling down I-10 and Wayside.
Nov. 12, 2018
Drivers in Houston were forced to maneuver around two spools on the westbound lanes of I-10 at Wayside.
Dec. 7, 2018
Drivers were forced to make quick moves to avoid a lost load on 610 near Kirby. A giant industrial spool was rolling through lanes of moving traffic.