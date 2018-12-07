TRAFFIC

TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 4 loose spools on freeways

Houston, we have a spool problem.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly three weeks after a giant industrial spool was seen rolling down I-10, it happened again.

Oct. 25, 2018
A runaway spool was caught on camera in October, when drivers were forced to make some quick moves to avoid a lost load rolling down I-10 and Wayside.

Nov. 12, 2018
Drivers in Houston were forced to maneuver around two spools on the westbound lanes of I-10 at Wayside.

Dec. 7, 2018
Drivers were forced to make quick moves to avoid a lost load on 610 near Kirby. A giant industrial spool was rolling through lanes of moving traffic.
