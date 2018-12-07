TRAFFIC

Giant industrial spool rolls down highway as Houston drivers try to dodge it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's happening for the third time in just weeks!

Drivers Friday morning were forced to make quick moves to avoid a lost load on 610 near Kirby. A giant industrial spool was rolling through lanes of moving traffic.

Authorities say the driver of an 18-wheeler noticed that the load was falling off and immediately pulled over.

Katy students on a field trip recorded video of the huge spool rolling down the highway, with vehicles narrowly missing it.

Crews responded and cleared the huge item off the road.

A runaway spool was caught on camera in October, when drivers were forced to maneuver around two spools on the westbound lanes of I-10 at Wayside.

A second incident happened in November, when Houston drivers were stuck in traffic for hours after a spool was spotted rolling down I-10.

