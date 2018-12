EMBED >More News Videos Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway.

It's happening for the third time in just weeks!Drivers Friday morning were forced to make quick moves to avoid a lost load on 610 near Kirby. A giant industrial spool was rolling through lanes of moving traffic.Authorities say the driver of an 18-wheeler noticed that the load was falling off and immediately pulled over.Katy students on a field trip recorded video of the huge spool rolling down the highway, with vehicles narrowly missing it.Crews responded and cleared the huge item off the road.A runaway spool was caught on camera in October, when drivers were forced to maneuver around two spools on the westbound lanes of I-10 at Wayside.A second incident happened in November, when Houston drivers were stuck in traffic for hours after a spool was spotted rolling down I-10