HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's happening for the third time in just weeks!
Drivers Friday morning were forced to make quick moves to avoid a lost load on 610 near Kirby. A giant industrial spool was rolling through lanes of moving traffic.
Authorities say the driver of an 18-wheeler noticed that the load was falling off and immediately pulled over.
Katy students on a field trip recorded video of the huge spool rolling down the highway, with vehicles narrowly missing it.
Crews responded and cleared the huge item off the road.
A runaway spool was caught on camera in October, when drivers were forced to maneuver around two spools on the westbound lanes of I-10 at Wayside.
A second incident happened in November, when Houston drivers were stuck in traffic for hours after a spool was spotted rolling down I-10.
