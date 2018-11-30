These Houston freeways are closed this weekend

You'll be hitting the brakes behind several construction projects this weekend. All of these projects are subject to weather conditions, but will definitely slow drivers on the west, northwest and east side starting on Friday night.: Eastbound from JONES to FM-529: Total Closure9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, December 3Detour: Jones Rd exit, continue on eastbound frontage road and re-enter main lanes after FM-529: Westbound from BINGLE to GESSNER: Total Closure9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, December 3Detour: Bingle exit, continue on westbound frontage road and re-enter main lanes after W. Little York: Southbound Frontage Road from McCUE to S. RICE: Total Closure9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, December 3: Westbound from Bunker Hill to Kirkwood5 a.m. to 10:00 PMSaturday and Sunday, December 1 & 2: Eastbound and westbound from EAST/ROHM & HAAS to MILLER CUT OFF in DEER PARK: Total Closure9 p.m., Friday - 5 a.m., Monday, December 3Detour: frontage road: Westbound from MAGNOLIA to SHELDON: Total Closure9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, December 3Detour: frontage road: Northbound from CLINTON to IH-10 EAST: 2 Outside Lanes9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, December 3: Northbound at SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY: Total Closure9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Saturday, December 1.Detour: frontage road and U-turn at Almeda-Genoa