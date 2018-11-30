TRAFFIC

These Houston freeways are closed this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You'll be hitting the brakes behind several construction projects this weekend. All of these projects are subject to weather conditions, but will definitely slow drivers on the west, northwest and east side starting on Friday night.

US-290 NORTHWEST: Eastbound from JONES to FM-529: Total Closure
9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, December 3
Detour: Jones Rd exit, continue on eastbound frontage road and re-enter main lanes after FM-529

US-290 NORTHWEST: Westbound from BINGLE to GESSNER: Total Closure
9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, December 3
Detour: Bingle exit, continue on westbound frontage road and re-enter main lanes after W. Little York

SOUTHWEST FREEWAY FRONTAGE: Southbound Frontage Road from McCUE to S. RICE: Total Closure
9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, December 3

KATY MANAGED LANES: Westbound from Bunker Hill to Kirkwood
5 a.m. to 10:00 PM
Saturday and Sunday, December 1 & 2

SH-225: Eastbound and westbound from EAST/ROHM & HAAS to MILLER CUT OFF in DEER PARK: Total Closure
9 p.m., Friday - 5 a.m., Monday, December 3
Detour: frontage road

IH-10 EAST: Westbound from MAGNOLIA to SHELDON: Total Closure
9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, December 3
Detour: frontage road

IH-610 EAST LOOP: Northbound from CLINTON to IH-10 EAST: 2 Outside Lanes
9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Monday, December 3

SH-288: Northbound at SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY: Total Closure
9 p.m., Friday to 5 a.m., Saturday, December 1.
Detour: frontage road and U-turn at Almeda-Genoa

