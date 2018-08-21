Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country

Texas has some of the worst drivers in the country. A new study ranks Texas tied for the fifth worst state.
Mississippi took the top spot, followed by Tennessee, California, Missouri and New Mexico.
The website SmartAsset.com found there were 1.39 deaths per 100 million miles driven in 2016. Researchers also say the term "speeding ticket" is Googled at the ninth highest rate.
The study also found 86 percent of Texas drivers are insured.
