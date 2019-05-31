Traffic

Major road closures on SH-288 and in the Galleria area this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're hitting the road this weekend, you may want to steer clear of SH-288 and the Galleria area.

SH-288

All northbound lanes will be closed from Broadway 518 to McHard overnight starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday. For an alternate route, take the feeder road.

Also, all southbound lanes will be closed from McHard to Broadway 518 starting at 6 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday. For an alternate route, take the feeder road.

South Post Oak Blvd.

All northbound and southbound lanes from Westpark to Hidalgo will be blocked starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Monday. For and alternate route, follow the detour signs to Richmond.

I-45 Gulf Freeway

All northbound lanes will be closed nightly from Cullen to US-59 through June 10. For an alternate route, use Telephone Road or 610.

METRO's Summer Fun Pass will start on Saturday, providing free rides for students grades K-12 from June 1 - Aug. 31. All students must have a student METRO Q Fare card to be eligible.

