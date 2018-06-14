TRAFFIC

6 years of slowdowns: Project begins to tear down and replace Ship Channel Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Work is underway on a nearly $1 billion project to rebuild and replace the Beltway 8 Ship Channel Bridge. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Work is underway on a nearly $1 billion project to rebuild and replace the Beltway 8 Ship Channel Bridge.

For the next six years, crews will be hammering away at a massive project to tear down and reconstruct the bridge along the Sam Houston Tollway, between Highway 225 and I-10. The Harris County Toll Road Authority is overseeing the project, which costs $962 million.

The new cable-stayed bridge will look similar to the Fred Hartman Bridge. The bridge will be expanded from two lanes in each direction to four.

HCTRA says the addition of inside and outside shoulder lanes and a more gentle slope will make the new bridge safer.

EMBED More News Videos

It will take 6 years to build the new Beltway 8 bridge, here's a look at at some structures, that were built in less time



The construction will be broken into phases. The first step is to build the southbound bridge.

Then the old bridge will be torn down, and the northbound bridge will be built.

It's all to accommodate more growth and more traffic as 55,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day.

By 2035, that number is expected to jump to 160,000. Crews are scheduled to finish the project by 2024.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictravelhouston ship channelbridgecommutingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News