Traffic

Search for Crosby firefighter who went missing after Galveston crash suspended

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for the man who was thrown into the water during a crash on the Galveston Causeway Bridge on Sunday night has been suspended, according to the Coast Guard.

Kent Zavala, a 20-year-old Crosby firefighter, went missing after he was ejected out of his vehicle during a major three-vehicle crash.

Texas EquuSearch joined the search efforts, but the Coast Guard told ABC13 on Monday that the search has been suspended, pending more information.

Zavala has not been found, officials said.

The Coast Guard said a Jeep with three men and a dog inside crashed into a guardrail on the outbound lane of the causeway near the Tiki Island exit.

Two of the men were taken to UTMB with critical injuries. The Coast Guard said a dog and Zavala were ejected through the soft top of the Jeep and into the water.

Boaters were able to rescue the dog, but Zavala has not been found. Only his shoes and cap have been recovered.

Investigators said Zavala was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white cut-off shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficgalveston countycar crashtraffic camerasaccidenttraffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
T-Mobile service down for over 86 million US customers
Experts, leaders debate spike in COVID-19 cases
These 12 Houston-area 24 Hour Fitness clubs will close
SPONSORED: Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
ABC13 to host town hall on race relations and people of faith
Reward increased for information on missing Fort Hood soldier
Woman murders her 4 children before shooting herself to death
Show More
Body found near Kemah where boater went missing
5 things to know about Juneteenth
Star RB reportedly among Texans, Cowboys with COVID-19
Digital Deal of the Day
Caught on camera: Green fireball streaks across night sky
More TOP STORIES News