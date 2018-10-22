TRAFFIC

Road rage possible in fatal crash that will have I-45 feeder closed for hours

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating whether road road led to crash that killed innocent person.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating whether road rage led to a deadly crash on the I-45 feeder and Airline that's expected to have the intersection closed through the morning rush hour.


Police tell Eyewitness News that around 2:30 a.m., a white van and a passenger car were going westbound on Airline when both vehicles ran a red light.

Then a third driver, in a different white van, was going northbound on the service road and hit both of the vehicles that ran the light.

Early indications are that the two drivers going westbound were involved in an altercation that led to road rage, but that is still under investigation, HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson says.

Officials say a man in the second white van traveling on the service road was killed. They believe that vehicle had the green light.

Six people were taken to the hospital. Police are working to confirm who was in what vehicle. They also plan to interview them for more information.

They do not have life-threatening injuries.

Police also plan to interview a witness who stopped.

There's no word if alcohol was a factor.

The crash is expected to have the intersection closed for hours.

Live traffic map
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescrashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Expect to see major closures on US-59 and 610 this weekend
Speed plays factor in crash that killed star cross-country runner
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Gulf Freeway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trump supporters camp out day before Houston MAGA rally
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Houston Texans fan seen sucker-punched at Jaguars game
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Temperature expected to drop to the 50s early Monday morning
Beto O'Rourke camp sued over excessive campaign texts
ABC13 DEBATE: US House Texas District 7 race
Show More
With Texas in sight, Willa upgraded to Category 4 hurricane
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Man serenaded by singer Patti Labelle after giving her flowers
Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Digital Deal of the Day
More News