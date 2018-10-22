HPD confirms deadly crash off I-45 and Airline drive on the feeder road. More details coming up at 4:30 on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Zl7NQBSKkO — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) October 22, 2018

Authorities are investigating whether road rage led to a deadly crash on the I-45 feeder and Airline that's expected to have the intersection closed through the morning rush hour.Police tell Eyewitness News that around 2:30 a.m., a white van and a passenger car were going westbound on Airline when both vehicles ran a red light.Then a third driver, in a different white van, was going northbound on the service road and hit both of the vehicles that ran the light.Early indications are that the two drivers going westbound were involved in an altercation that led to road rage, but that is still under investigation, HPD Lieutenant Larry Crowson says.Officials say a man in the second white van traveling on the service road was killed. They believe that vehicle had the green light.Six people were taken to the hospital. Police are working to confirm who was in what vehicle. They also plan to interview them for more information.They do not have life-threatening injuries.Police also plan to interview a witness who stopped.There's no word if alcohol was a factor.The crash is expected to have the intersection closed for hours.