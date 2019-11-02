Ring doorbell captures moment police chase suspect crashes into road barrier

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ring doorbell video shows a suspect crashing through a road barrier after leading Houston police on a chase Friday night.Police say the chase began on Hammerly Boulevard, then continued to Wolfe Road on the northwest side.The video above shows the suspect crashing into the barrier with multiple police cars following closely behind.It all started when police pulled the driver over for a routine traffic stop.The driver sped off and drove for miles before crashing the vehicle.Police took the driver into custody.