Speeding suspects crash into 9 vehicles across Houston: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say three speeding suspects are in custody after slamming into at least eight cars in a chase that hit every major freeway in Houston.

A Houston police officer was involved in one of those crashes at I-10 East eastbound near Holland Avenue/John Ralston Drive, but only had minor injuries.

Officers said a mother and her three children were transported to the hospital after one of those crashes Thursday night.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said the chase began Thursday night as a routine traffic stop near W. Mt. Houston at TC Jester.

Three suspects in a vehicle took off, according to deputies, leading them on a chase that lasted for nearly two hours.

Throughout the chase, investigators believe the suspects were throwing money from the windows of their getaway vehicle.

Before 9:30 p.m., the three suspects crashed their vehicle on the East Freeway. The suspects took off on foot, but were caught a short time later.

