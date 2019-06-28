RESCHEDULED: Construction on 610 West Loop delayed this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Good news Houston drivers! There's a delay in construction on the West Loop for the next two weekends.A scheduled closure between I-10 and Post Oak has been postponed. The closure was previously scheduled for the weekend on June 28 and July 5, but it was rescheduled.All westbound lanes at FM-1489 will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the feeder.All eastbound and westbound lanes will open this weekend at I-45. Expect intermittent closures at the intersection and frontage road.The southbound connector ramp to the 610 West Loop will be closed in both directions starting Sunday at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, take the Southwest Freeway to Fountainview and make a U-turn.