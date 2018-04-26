TRAFFIC

Reading Road US-59 overpass to close in Rosenberg

EMBED </>More Videos

Drivers need to be prepared for bridge closure in Rosenberg.

By
ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A heads up to drivers in the Rosenberg area.

TxDOT crews will be demolishing the Reading Road overpass at US-59, right by Brazos Town Center, starting Friday, May 4.

Construction crews are in the process of rebuilding the overpass.

The project is expected to take four to five months to finish.

If you are looking for a detour, use FM-2218 and FM-762 to cross 59 during construction.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closurebridgeconstructiontxdotRosenberg
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News