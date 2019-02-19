TRAFFIC

Race to the airport: Elissa and Katherine team up to show your fastest and cheapest options

EMBED </>More Videos

Elissa and Katherine team up to show your fastest and cheapest options to get to the airport.

By and Elissa Rivas
One of the most stressful parts of a trip is often the ride to the airport. As METRO Houston formulates plans for more ways to travel to Bush International Airport in the future, we decided to check out the current options in a race.

Between the traffic, loading luggage, and parking - sometimes you just need some help getting to the airport. Elissa Rivas took a SuperShuttle from the ABC13 studios, while Katherine Whaley drove and parked herself.

SuperShuttle is a ride service which focuses on airport drop-offs and pick-ups.

"Our pricing is very transparent. It's upfront. We do not change pricing due to time of day. It is always going to be the same," said David Bird, President of SuperShuttle. "We consider ourselves the airport experts."

Traffic was light just after rush hour on a Tuesday morning. While Katherine drove straight to IAH, Elissa shared her ride by picking up another passenger on the way, Shirley Chandler.

"Traveling can cause a lot of anxiety," said Chandler. "You want to make sure in terms of your transportation that everything is taken care of."

While Katherine made it to the airport before Elissa, it took her an extra 10 minutes to find parking. Elissa, who was dropped off at the terminal, actually made it into the airport to check-in faster.

The price breakdown:
It costs $24 a day to park at Terminal A.

A one-way ride on a shared SuperShuttle from ABC13 to Bush Airport is $34 plus gratuity. If your round trip is three days or longer, you're definitely saving money by getting a ride.

SuperShuttle serves a 35-mile radius around the airports and the price is set by location. You can find out more here.

METRO Houston says travelers are asking for more options to the airport.

The METRONext proposal includes plans to extend the light rail Purple line and the Green line to Hobby Airport, and to add a Bus Rapid Transit line north along a reconfigured I-45 to Bush Airport. You can offer your comments on the METRONext proposal online
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbush intercontinental airporthobby airporttraveltravel tipsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Man killed after crashing into tree in north Houston
FM 787 needs replacement after Hurricane Harvey, TxDOT says
TRIPLE WHAMMY: Weekend closures could tie up drivers
Prepare for extra delays in the Galleria area this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
The 60: Harris County ranked #1 for highest STD cases
Man killed in front of girlfriend in southeast Houston
Man killed after crashing into tree in north Houston
Family remembers man killed by HPD officer 22 years later
Show More
Houston Weather: Prepare for a cold, wet morning commute
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
No body, no arrests, no clues 20 years after she vanished
iCloud captures weed-filled joyride in stolen BMW
EVERLASTING LOVE: Couple together 81 years dies days apart
More News