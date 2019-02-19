One of the most stressful parts of a trip is often the ride to the airport. As METRO Houston formulates plans for more ways to travel to Bush International Airport in the future, we decided to check out the current options in a race.
Between the traffic, loading luggage, and parking - sometimes you just need some help getting to the airport. Elissa Rivas took a SuperShuttle from the ABC13 studios, while Katherine Whaley drove and parked herself.
SuperShuttle is a ride service which focuses on airport drop-offs and pick-ups.
"Our pricing is very transparent. It's upfront. We do not change pricing due to time of day. It is always going to be the same," said David Bird, President of SuperShuttle. "We consider ourselves the airport experts."
Traffic was light just after rush hour on a Tuesday morning. While Katherine drove straight to IAH, Elissa shared her ride by picking up another passenger on the way, Shirley Chandler.
"Traveling can cause a lot of anxiety," said Chandler. "You want to make sure in terms of your transportation that everything is taken care of."
While Katherine made it to the airport before Elissa, it took her an extra 10 minutes to find parking. Elissa, who was dropped off at the terminal, actually made it into the airport to check-in faster.
The price breakdown:
It costs $24 a day to park at Terminal A.
A one-way ride on a shared SuperShuttle from ABC13 to Bush Airport is $34 plus gratuity. If your round trip is three days or longer, you're definitely saving money by getting a ride.
SuperShuttle serves a 35-mile radius around the airports and the price is set by location. You can find out more here.
METRO Houston says travelers are asking for more options to the airport.
The METRONext proposal includes plans to extend the light rail Purple line and the Green line to Hobby Airport, and to add a Bus Rapid Transit line north along a reconfigured I-45 to Bush Airport. You can offer your comments on the METRONext proposal online
Race to the airport: Elissa and Katherine team up to show your fastest and cheapest options
