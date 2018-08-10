Plan ahead for closures on 610, Gulf Freeway and I-10 this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's tax FREE weekend. If you're doing some back-to-school shopping with the family, make sure you plan around these major closures this weekend.
I-10 East
All westbound lanes from Lockwood to Waco will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Use the feeder road as an alternate route.
I-45 Gulf Freeway
All northbound mainlines and the exit ramp to Scott Street will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.
610 North Loop
All westbound lanes from IH-45 North to Airline will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
610 West Loop
Three northbound lanes from Fournace to Westpark will be closed continuously starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Sunday.
There will also be a total closure of the northbound connector ramp to US-59 and Westpark. Use Chimney Rock as an alternate route.
On Saturday and Sunday METRO will be shutting down the red rail line at the Northline Transit Center for repairs to a water main. Buses will shuttle riders.