PLAN AHEAD: Multiple closures on SH-288, US-290, and I-45 this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for a traffic nightmare this weekend, and plan ahead for multiple closures along some of our major freeways.

SH-288

Southbound lanes shut down from Holly Hall to 610 and northbound lanes from Bellfort to 610, will be blocked off from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Detour to Almeda or Scott Street.

I-45 Gulf Freeway
Southbound lanes from Woodridge to the 610 South Loop and northbound lanes from US-59 Eastex Freeway to Walker, will be blocked from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Follow signage for detour.

I-10 East

Eastbound lanes from Market Street/Uvalde to Dell Dale will be closed from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Detour to feeder or Highway 90.

US-290
Westbound lanes at Jones Road will be closed overnight from Saturday 8 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m.

Detour to Hempstead Highway as an alternate route.
