Missouri City set to launch new public transportation service in August

MISSOURI CITY, Texas --
Missouri City's new public transportation service for residents is expected to launch Aug. 26, according to city staff.

This community connector service will be provided to the city by Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, spanning the north side of the city at Fondren Road and south to Hwy. 6, Assistant City Manager Scott Elmer said. It will provide public transportation within city limits as well as connecting to existing Park & Ride METRO facilities that serve the Texas Medical Center and downtown Houston destinations.

"It's different than what they call a fixed route bus service," Elmer said. "With a community connector service, people could actually call the METRO bus...and make an appointment to be picked up at their home and be brought to certain areas of the city and be picked up in that area at a specific time and then brought back to their home."

