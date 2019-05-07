Man used mannequin as phony passenger in HOV lane

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1761839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An HOV driver in Washington state was caught with an eerily human-looking mannequin buckled into the front seat of his car.

Harris County woman drives in HOV lane with mannequin.

DIX HILLS, Long Island -- Police say a man tried to get away with using a phony passenger to drive in an HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway Monday.According to Suffolk County Police, Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Spina was traveling near exit 51 at about 4 p.m. when he became suspicious of the front seat passenger in a 2002 Saturn sedan in the HOV lane.Officer Spina pulled over the vehicle.He noticed that the driver, 34-year-old James Britt of Centereach, had placed a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, sunglasses, hat and jeans into the front passenger seat along with water bottles, in an attempt to resemble a person.Britt was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violations.Similar cases have happened from time to time with police saying drivers deployed phony passengers ranging from mannequins to teddy bears.In September 2016, a Seattle-area driver was even ticketed for carpooling with a cardboard cutout of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.