TRAFFIC

Man in boxer briefs does back flip off California highway sign

EMBED </>More Videos

A man clad in only boxer briefs and sneakers climbed atop a freeway sign in downtown L.A., snarling morning traffic for hours on Wednesday.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Traffic was backed up for hours Wednesday after a man clad only in boxer briefs and sneakers climbed atop a Los Angeles freeway sign.

The man scaled the sign around 8 a.m. before hanging protest posters off the ledge of the freeway sign.

California Highway Patrol officers said they were not sure what the man was protesting, if anything. One sign read, "Fight pollution, not each other," and another read, "Give a hoot, don't pollute."

The freeway lanes were closed as police officers and firefighters responded to the scene. Traffic was backed up for miles.

Firefighters placed inflatable cushions underneath the man and extended ladders to him. Emergency personnel also went up to the freeway sign and tried to talk to the man to convince him to come down.

The traffic snarl spread onto connecting freeways and surface streets, and workers in nearby buildings stopped to watch the events unfold. Cars passing on the other side of the freeway at times honked at the man and one even shouted to police: "Shoot him!"

At around 10 a.m., he eventually came down, doing a back flip onto the yellow inflatable air cushions deployed by authorities across freeway lanes.

He appeared unhurt as authorities quickly placed him in handcuffs. He was seen being placed into an ambulance.

California Highway Patrol officials tweeted at about 10:30 a.m. all lanes are back open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfreewayroad closuretraffic delayI-110u.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend
Avoid school zone slow downs with these alternate routes
More Traffic
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News