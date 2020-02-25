I-45 Gulf Freeway reopens after crash involving a pedestrian

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes are back open on I-45 Gulf Freeway at Bay Area Blvd. after being shut down for several hours Tuesday.

Traffic was brought to a standstill after a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Webster police.

The crash caused massive delays for commuters trying to make their way north from places like League City, Texas City, and Dickinson.

There's no word yet on what exactly happened or the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.

