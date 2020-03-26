Less Houston-area traffic could mean expedited roadway construction

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Looking for a silver lining? Lighter traffic could mean freeway projects finish sooner.The typically bustling Houston roadways have seen an almost complete erasure of traffic since the coronavirus pandemic begin.With the stay-at-home orders, most of us are not getting out on the roads. However, be aware of those work zones since most freeway construction zones are still a go.ABC13's Katherine Whaley believes the lighter traffic on the roadways could help crews finish projects faster.TxDOT told ABC13 that due to less traffic, they are looking to expand overnight closures by a few hours to help them get to the finish line on projects sooner.Since TxDOT is part of the transportation sector, work crews are exempt from Harris County's Stay Home- Work Safe order and can continue making progress.Starting this weekend, the 610 West Loop will be shut down in both directions at US-59 from Friday evening until Monday morning.Your best alternate route is to use the feeder road or Chimney Rock.It's important to note that, although it may be tempting to hit the gas with less traffic around, law enforcement are still patrolling the roadways and fines double in work zones.