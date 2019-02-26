It will cost $25 to drive the Grand Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --New federal funds have become available to help speed up your far north and east side drive.
A $605 million loan will help the Grand Parkway build a significant chunk of the 180-mile farthest outer ring around the Houston area.
The money is for segments H and I, which will connect the Eastex Freeway to I-10 East.
That 44-mile portion of the parkway will stretch from the area around Roman Forest and Patton Village, to Dayton and Mont Belvieu.
Like the rest of the project, it is a toll road.
TxDOT says the new northeast span of the Grand Parkway will cost $10.87 to drive.
If you think that's steep, just consider it will cost $25 to drive the entire open portion, once these new segments are complete.
Construction is already underway, and it's expected to be finished by 2022.