It will cost $25 to drive the Grand Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New federal funds have become available to help speed up your far north and east side drive.

A $605 million loan will help the Grand Parkway build a significant chunk of the 180-mile farthest outer ring around the Houston area.

The money is for segments H and I, which will connect the Eastex Freeway to I-10 East.

That 44-mile portion of the parkway will stretch from the area around Roman Forest and Patton Village, to Dayton and Mont Belvieu.

Like the rest of the project, it is a toll road.

END OF THE ROAD? Texas representative proposes bill to end tolls on toll roads

TxDOT says the new northeast span of the Grand Parkway will cost $10.87 to drive.

If you think that's steep, just consider it will cost $25 to drive the entire open portion, once these new segments are complete.

Construction is already underway, and it's expected to be finished by 2022.
