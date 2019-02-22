POLITICS

Texas representative proposes bill to end tolls on toll roads

EMBED </>More Videos

House Bill 436 was filed in November 2018 by representative Matt Shaheen from Plano.

A Texas representative has filed a House Bill that will end tolls on toll roads once they are paid off.

House Bill 436 was filed in November 2018 by representative Matt Shaheen from Plano.

"The government's job is to provide roads that are funded through existing tax structures, and historically the legislature has underfunded transportation causing the need for toll roads. With recent increases in transportation funding, Texas needs a strategy to rid our roadways of toll roads," Shahen said in a statement.

HB 436 suggests the department "create subaccounts in the account for each project, system, or region."

If approved, the bill also proposes Texas become part of the state highway system.

The proposed bill was read during the Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 20, and then sent to its referred committee of transportation.

To follow the stages of the bill, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstexas newstexas politicstoll roadTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Barbed wire put at border in El Paso to stop illegal crossings
City of Houston and fire union in dispute over letter
Covington HS students were not instigators, Ky. bishop says
Supreme Court rules out death penalty for Houston inmate
More Politics
Top Stories
Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston
Video clears men who confronted 29-year-old who died: lawyer
Driver and passengers in custody after police chase
Father accused of killing 2-year-old daughter with hammer
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, in police custody
Houston Weather: Showers and storms for the Rodeo Parade
La Marque Little League's 2019 season could be in jeopardy
72-year-old with cancer was unaware HPD raided his home
Show More
Ex-COCISD teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship
FDA to approve ketamine nasal spray for depression
9 dogs and a cat seized in alleged neglect case in Magnolia
Charges dismissed in case of KS Schlitterbahn water slide death
KTLA news anchor's cause of death released
More News