TxDOT says all northbound lanes on I-45 at Rayford and Sawdust have re-opened!The lanes were scheduled to be closed during the weekend for a bridge replacement.The closure began at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, and was scheduled to re-open at 5 a.m. Monday.During the day, drivers had to exit the freeway at Rayford and Sawdust and merge back onto the freeway at the ramp just north of Rayford and Sawdust.