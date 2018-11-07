Bellaire and Ranchester

Bellaire and Gessner

Fondren and W. Bellfort

Bissonnet and Wilcrest

Taylor near Spring

Washington and Patterson

Nicholson at 11th

Spur 527 & Hawthorne

Shepherd and Allen Parkway

Fannin at Pierce

Longpoint and Gessner

West and Airline

Driving in Houston can be dangerous, but do you know the most dangerous intersections in Houston?In southwest Houston, the intersection of Bellaire and Ranchester has wide sidewalks and updated crossing signals, but advocacy groups have named it one of the most dangerous intersections in Houston from 2013 to 2017."At this particular intersection, there were 11 crashes, and that includes one person walking who was killed in a crash," said Oni Blair, executive director of LINK Houston.The advocacy group is interested in how walkers, cyclists and drivers all use the roads to reach opportunists in the region.ABC13 reporter Elissa Rivas walked the intersection and noticed a large metal control box sitting on the corner, blocking drivers' view from the sidewalk."There's no definition for where the driver should stop, or where the walker should be going across," Blair said.Beverly Edwards, a resident in the area, says people often find themselves dodging traffic."You have to run and get out the way because they're going pretty fast," Edwards said.The City of Houston has made dozens of intersections priority for safety evaluations based on recommendations by LINK Houston and the cycling advocacy group, BikeHouston.City officials say they have worked with the Federal Highway Administration to conduct what is calls "road safety audits."The audits include the input of Houston Public Works staff, the Houston Police Department, METRO, BikeHouston and Link Houston.The city says they are reviving traffic volumes, historical crash data and have gone to each of the sites to see the conditions first-hand and brainstorm safety recommendations.