Traffic

Houston ranked No. 22 for aggressive driving: study

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston didn't even make the top 10 list for aggressive driving, but Austin did!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new list ranking the cities with the most aggressive drivers is out, and Houston doesn't even make the top 10.

When you take into account how busy Houston's highways are, it might come as a surprise that the study places Bayou City drivers at No. 22 for aggressive driving across the nation.

The study, by fuel-savings app GasBuddy, looked at the frequency of speeding, braking and acceleration to gauge aggressiveness.

Los Angeles came in first, while Austin was the only Texas city to break the top 10 in ninth place.

"The findings were compiled using data from our Drives feature in the GasBuddy app that offers drivers an assessment of their driving habits during their trip in an effort to improve fuel efficiency, mapping out when and where a poor driving habit occurred," GasBuddy said in a statement.

The Top 10 cities with the most aggressive drivers:
  1. Los Angeles
  2. Philadelphia
  3. Sacramento, Calif.
  4. Atlanta
  5. San Francisco
  6. San Diego
  7. Orlando, Fla.
  8. Detroit
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Las Vegas
Report a Typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonaustintexas newsus worldtrafficdriving
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in
UT-Austin coach dismissed after 'Varsity Blues' indictment
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Boeing 737 Max flights scheduled to and from Houston
9th grader jailed after being misidentified for on-campus crime
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Show More
Rain moving across SE Texas could linger into Thursday
West University working to install city's first virtual gate
New 'Bachelorette' revealed: See who's getting another chance at love
Fugitive kicks down door and strangles ex-girlfriend: police
Paul Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years at 2nd sentencing
More TOP STORIES News