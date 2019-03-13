Houston ranked No. 22 for aggressive driving: study

When you take into account how busy Houston's highways are, it might come as a surprise that the study places Bayou City drivers at No. 22 for aggressive driving across the nation.
The study, by fuel-savings app GasBuddy, looked at the frequency of speeding, braking and acceleration to gauge aggressiveness.
Los Angeles came in first, while Austin was the only Texas city to break the top 10 in ninth place.
"The findings were compiled using data from our Drives feature in the GasBuddy app that offers drivers an assessment of their driving habits during their trip in an effort to improve fuel efficiency, mapping out when and where a poor driving habit occurred," GasBuddy said in a statement.
The Top 10 cities with the most aggressive drivers:
- Los Angeles
- Philadelphia
- Sacramento, Calif.
- Atlanta
- San Francisco
- San Diego
- Orlando, Fla.
- Detroit
- Austin, Texas
- Las Vegas