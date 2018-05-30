TRAFFIC

Highway 290 reopens after fiery 18-wheeler crash

Highway 290 is back open after an 18-wheeler fire had it shut down for several hours Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Highway 290 westbound is back open after a semi tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire. The incident had the freeway shut down for at least seven hours.

This happened on the Northwest Freeway at Mueschke.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is on the scene as an 18-wheeler involved in a fiery crash is removed from the freeway.


The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department says it received calls about an 18-wheeler on fire around 12:30 a.m.

Officials tell ABC13 they found that the tractor-trailer blew a tire, skidded along the freeway and hit a guardrail, rupturing the fuel tank. That caused the 18-wheeler to spill fuel and burst into flames.

Crews had to bring in a tanker and three extra units just to have enough water to extinguish the fire.

The driver escaped. He's okay after being evaluated by paramedics.

An 18-wheeler is charred after it blew a tire and caught fire, causing a shut down on Highway 290.



Traffic behind the crash was diverted overnight.

We're told the truck was carrying furniture. Clean up crews had the freeway blocked until about 7:30 a.m.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is on the scene where an 18-wheeler caught fire, shutting down the freeway.

