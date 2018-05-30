Highway 290 reopens after fiery 18-wheeler crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Highway 290 westbound is back open after a semi tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire. The incident had the freeway shut down for at least seven hours.
This happened on the Northwest Freeway at Mueschke.
The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department says it received calls about an 18-wheeler on fire around 12:30 a.m.
Officials tell ABC13 they found that the tractor-trailer blew a tire, skidded along the freeway and hit a guardrail, rupturing the fuel tank. That caused the 18-wheeler to spill fuel and burst into flames.
Crews had to bring in a tanker and three extra units just to have enough water to extinguish the fire.
The driver escaped. He's okay after being evaluated by paramedics.
Traffic behind the crash was diverted overnight.
We're told the truck was carrying furniture. Clean up crews had the freeway blocked until about 7:30 a.m.
