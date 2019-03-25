PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The daily commute through Pearland is filled with bumper to bumper traffic for thousands of drivers.
That's why TxDOT is proposing a reconstruction of FM 518 from SH-288 to Halbert Drive/McLean Road, near SH-35.
"It's definitely a corridor which needs attention," said driver Mary Johnson. "It takes too long and it's just too much traffic on the road. I don't like driving in that traffic."
TxDOT's proposal includes widening FM 518 to three lanes each way with a raised median, upgrading to a curb and gutter drainage system plus sidewalks.
At Stephanie's School of Dance, located off Broadway Street near Telephone Road, there's not an overwhelming amount support for the proposal. Owner Stephanie Natale said her business is far away from the busiest portion of FM 518.
"I think it would probably hurt my business because parents would think it is too much of a pain to get in and out of the studio," she said.
The plan also requires more land for the right of way. TxDOT says some businesses might even have to relocate, which could be a sensitive topic for business owners.
Joe Ishak runs a gold exchange business on FM 518 near Roy Road. He understands why the work might be necessary, but definitely wants more information.
"It's something that's obviously going to need to be done, but how to tackle it, that's a good question," said Ishak.
TxDOT is hosting an open house to offer more information and get feedback from the public.
Where: Berry Miller Junior High School
3301 Manvel Road
Pearland, Texas 77584 (Map)
When: Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Open House: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: 6:30 p.m.
TxDOT proposes widening FM 518 in Pearland
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News