Good news! No major closures planned for Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
TxDOT is not planning any significant construction this Labor Day weekend, but the Texas Department of Public Safety will be out in force ticketing impaired and speeding drivers.

On Labor Day, METRO will operate on a Sunday schedule. There will be no park & ride services, and all HOV lanes will be closed.

To help you secure a safe ride this holiday weekend, Lyft is offering a free ride up to $10 if you use the discount code, RIDESMARTLD. The special will run until Monday night.

Two eastbound and westbound lanes on 610 North Loop will be closed from Sheperd to Airline starting at 5 p.m. Friday until Sep. 7 at 5 p.m.
