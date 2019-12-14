Galleria-area ramp closures you need to know this weekend

Traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavily traveled ramp in the Galleria-area could affect your shopping plans this weekend. Here's what you need to know:

SH-288:

All southbound lanes closed from McHard to FM-518/Broadway in Pearland, nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Friday, Dec. 13 until Sunday, Dec. 15.

Detour via the frontage road through the intersection to re-enter the mainlanes.

610 North Loop:

Four eastbound lanes blocked from Hardy Toll Road to US-59 Eastex, and the Eastbound Connector Ramp to IH-69 Eastex northbound and southbound.

Closed continuously beginning Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 16 at 5 a.m.

Follow detour signs or use Cavalcade to avoid mainlane closure

610 West Loop:

Northbound and southbound Connector Ramp to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound closed all weekend.

Closed continuously beginning Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 16 at 5 a.m.

Detour to Weslayan exit and U-turn.

