Free B-Cycle rentals on Marathon Weekend

The Chevron Houston Marathon is this weekend, and that means a lot of road closures to navigate.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Chevron Houston Marathon is this weekend, and that means a lot of road closures to navigate.

Houston B-Cycle wants to make things a little easier. They are offering free rides all weekend long, Friday through Sunday.

Just use the promo code 26219 at any station for your first 30 minutes free.

RELATED: Arctic chill awaits Houston Marathon runners

If you've been considering annual membership, now's the time to join. Annual membership rates have dropped from $99 to $60, if you purchase this month.

There are over 80 stations located around the city, and more in the works.
