Free B-Cycle rentals on Marathon Weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Chevron Houston Marathon is this weekend, and that means a lot of road closures to navigate.
Houston B-Cycle wants to make things a little easier. They are offering free rides all weekend long, Friday through Sunday.
Just use the promo code 26219 at any station for your first 30 minutes free.
If you've been considering annual membership, now's the time to join. Annual membership rates have dropped from $99 to $60, if you purchase this month.
There are over 80 stations located around the city, and more in the works.