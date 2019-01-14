WEATHER

Arctic chill awaits Houston Marathon runners

The weather will be cold for the start of the marathon with temperatures in the upper 20s.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Big changes are coming to the weather this weekend.

A strong Arctic front will move through southeast Texas Saturday morning. This will usher in morning storms and much colder temperatures.

Most of the storms should be out of the area by the evening so it won't interfere with the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday.

The weather will be among the coldest ever for the start of the marathon with temperatures in the upper 20s. Add in the 25 mph northerly wind, and it will actually feel more like temps are in the teens.

