Earn cash for providing feedback on traffic signs

You can earn cash for giving feedback about traffic signs.The Texas Transportation Institute is conducting a 90-minute research study at its headquarters in College Station.Participants will view videos and photos of various traffic signs and provide feedback on what they think it means.The study runs from September 10-13, by appointment.You have to be at least 18 years old, with a valid driver's license, and be able to read and write English.Participants will be paid $50.