Here's what you need to know about the West Loop traffic nightmare

Drivers prepare for more headaches on the West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The new school year is starting, which means different routes to work and school.

If you've missed driving through the Galleria area during summer vacation, the new changes may come as a surprise.

Traffic in the Galleria area is normally chaotic, but now, it's even worse due to the closure of the southbound exit to Post Oak and the 610 West Loop feeder lane.

The closures are in place to allow crews to build elevated, bus-only lanes that will connect METRO's Northwest Transit Center to the Post Oak Corridor.

In early 2019, TxDOT plans to open up the 610 southbound Post Oak exit and the closed portion of the 610 feeder and freeway. The Post Oak exit was originally supposed to open in November, but the contractor had to push the timeline back due to a lack of materials.

Around the same time, the two West Loop southbound exits to Memorial and Woodway will be shut down, and one mainline will be blocked in each direction between Buffalo Bayou and Post Oak for eight months. To accommodate for the lost lane, crews will convert the outside shoulders into driving lanes.

