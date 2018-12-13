TRAFFIC

Bizarre details revealed about driver accused of causing devastating crash on Grand Parkway in NW Harris Co.

Neighbors remember a man killed in a crash on the Grand Parkway near FM 2920.

By and Courtney Fischer
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Bizarre and shocking details have been released about the man sources say caused a deadly crash on Grand Parkway that killed two people.

The man behind the wheel of the pickup truck has been identified as 54-year-old Charles Glaze, according to sources.

Sources say Glaze reportedly crossed from the westbound lanes of Highway 99, over the median and into oncoming traffic, striking four vehicles.

When speaking to authorities, Glaze reportedly said he didn't know what happened before the crash.

The crash left twisted metal and shattered glass across all lanes of the Grand Parkway. Both sides of Highway 99 were closed until late Wednesday night, but have since reopened.

Skyeye captured video of a devastating crash on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office said five people, including Glaze, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Michael Brown was one of the victims who was killed. He was driving a silver Chevy crossover.

Brown's neighbors say he was like family.

They described him as loving, compassionate and a grandfather to everyone in that neighborhood.

"He was a generous, sweet man. And he would sit in his garage and make sure the kids in the neighborhood were safe. He would always wave at us and say hello, talk to us at the mailbox. He was a really great man," said neighbor Jackie Gandy.

A woman driving a Lexus also died. She has been identified by her son as Linda Fuggiti. He tells Eyewitness News she was an amazing mother.

Fuggiti's son also says he has a sister who lives in Austin and it's now just the two of them.

A Katy police officer told ABC13 Eyewitness News he was the first to arrive at the scene and helped extract a man from a rolled over Ford F-150.

That truck turned out to be Glaze's vehicle.

"The best way I can describe it, mass chaos. A huge field of debris, unfortunately," said Katy Police Officer Johnny Alvarez. "The vehicle was overturned. I got on my knees and I entered the vehicle through the rear passenger window. We were applying first aid and we just assisted him in any way we could."

SEE ALSO: Katy off-duty officer jumps into action after deadly chain reaction crash on Grand Parkway

Deputies said Glaze did not appear to be intoxicated and said he is cooperating with their investigation. Glaze has not been charged in the deadly crash.

The driver apparently has a history of seizures, according to the sheriff's office. It was not immediately known if Glaze was cleared by a doctor to drive.

According to sources, Glaze was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the crash on Highway 99.

But new details revealed a twist about Glaze. According to sources, not only does Glaze have a medical history but he also has a criminal history, as he was charged in 2017 with aggravated kidnapping and assault out of Montgomery County.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping at cemetery
Suspect arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping at cemetery.



Investigators say in 2017 a woman was visiting her son's gravesite when Glaze attacked her at the Klein Memorial Cemetery in Tomball.

Deputies say he assaulted her with a Taser and showed her a gun before tying her up with zip ties and a necktie. Deputies say she managed to escape.

In another incident, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say a man matching Glaze's description reportedly made another woman feel uncomfortable at a different Klein cemetery and she reported that to authorities.
