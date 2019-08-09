Traffic

Driver arrested in Midtown after leading police on rush hour chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is in police custody after leading police on a brief chase.

The suspect was driving a red pickup inbound on the Southwest Freeway. After he took the Spur towards downtown, the man waved a white rag out the driver's side window, gave up and turned himself in to officers.

The truck briefly continued to roll but no one was injured.

Sugar Land police started the pursuit over some allegedly stolen lawn equipment. There's no word what charges the driver may face.

