Deadly big rig crash on SW Fwy blocks traffic for hours

U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway (southbound) @ Harwin, fatality accident has all lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2018

A deadly crash involving a big rig shut down the Southwest Freeway for hours Tuesday just before the afternoon rush.Drivers coming from downtown said it took more than two hours to get to Westpark on US-59.Our crews saw extensive damage after a vehicle was pulled from beneath the truck near Harwin.You could tell just how devastating a crash this was by the twisted metal and shattered glass that was left behind.Police say a driver was killed when the top half of his or her vehicle was sheared off.The tragic accident trapped people on the Southwest Freeway for hours, some barely making it to get gas.Others, like Olivia Gonzalez, had to call their boss."I have to go to work. I had to call my boss lady and tell her I was coming in late," Gonzalez said."I just got out the freeway and I was coming slowly and I was praying to God that I could find a gas station to fill my gas tank," Theresa Jacob said.The name of the victim has not been released.