Crash that killed woman on bike blocks commute on 610

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The West Loop northbound lanes have reopened after an investigation into a major deadly crash involving a motorcyclist at Evergreen Street.



The crash happened around 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Bellaire police chief, a woman was riding a motorcycle when she slammed into a vehicle stopped in heavy traffic.

The woman was thrown off the bike and later died, according to police.

The woman was wearing a helmet, according to the chief.

WATCH: SkyEye was live over the scene where it appears a motorcycle and a car collided, causing all northbound lanes of West 610 Loop to be closed.



In SkyEye video from above the scene, police were seen investigating the crash. Scattered debris could also be seen.

Drivers on the South Loop heading westbound were diverted onto S. Post Oak during the investigation. The mainlanes reopened about three hours later.

