Crash that killed woman on bike blocks commute on 610

Possible fatal crash working on I-610 West Loop NB at Evergreen has all mainlanes blocked. Seek alternate route. Traffic heavy at the @HOU610at69 interchage as well. pic.twitter.com/c4rB18ZJHB— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 25, 2020
The crash happened around 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Bellaire police chief, a woman was riding a motorcycle when she slammed into a vehicle stopped in heavy traffic.
The woman was thrown off the bike and later died, according to police.
The woman was wearing a helmet, according to the chief.
In SkyEye video from above the scene, police were seen investigating the crash. Scattered debris could also be seen.
Drivers on the South Loop heading westbound were diverted onto S. Post Oak during the investigation. The mainlanes reopened about three hours later.
