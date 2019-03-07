BRACE FOR IT: Heavy spring break traffic expected

Park in paid lots in Midtown and downtown to reach the Museum District.

Park in the Texas Medical Center and then take a short ride on the rail to Hermann Park and the zoo.

RodeoHouston app shows parking options and gives you real-time updates on the capacity of the rodeo lots.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is expecting 350,000 visitors a day during spring break, from Saturday, March 9 through Sunday, March 17.Houston's most popular spring break spots are all within a five-mile radius of each other, and the city of Houston is urging you to make a plan for your tripyou head out the door, specifically recommending METRO."METRO's Red Line can get you to RodeoHouston, Hermann Park, the Houston zoo, the Texas Medical Center," said METRO CEO Tom Lamber. "It also connects you to downtown and the Theatre District."City leaders want families to consider using the METRORail and bus lines to travel to your spring break destinations.