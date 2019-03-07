Traffic

BRACE FOR IT: Heavy spring break traffic expected

EMBED <>More Videos

Experts say this spring break is going to be very busy on Houston roadways and in the friendly skies.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is expecting 350,000 visitors a day during spring break, from Saturday, March 9 through Sunday, March 17.

Houston's most popular spring break spots are all within a five-mile radius of each other, and the city of Houston is urging you to make a plan for your trip before you head out the door, specifically recommending METRO.

"METRO's Red Line can get you to RodeoHouston, Hermann Park, the Houston zoo, the Texas Medical Center," said METRO CEO Tom Lamber. "It also connects you to downtown and the Theatre District."

City leaders want families to consider using the METRORail and bus lines to travel to your spring break destinations.

They're offering these suggestions for those who would like to use the METRORail red line:
  • Park in paid lots in Midtown and downtown to reach the Museum District.
  • Park in the Texas Medical Center and then take a short ride on the rail to Hermann Park and the zoo.
  • RodeoHouston app shows parking options and gives you real-time updates on the capacity of the rodeo lots.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonparkingrodeo houstontravel tipsspringtraffic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Truck sends worker flying after hitting construction bin
Store clerk kills robbery suspect at Houston liquor store
Camila Cabello invites young fan to private meeting after rodeo
Police search for possible bodies dumped in Clear Lake
Bodyguard of exotic dancer killed while collecting debt
Visit a State Park near Houston during Spring Break
School bus driver attacked by students in viral video brawl
Show More
'American Idol' hopeful from Houston tries for the 2nd time
Amazon driver shot in back during fight over parking spot
Burglar caught stealing family dog from Channelview home
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
More TOP STORIES News