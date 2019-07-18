HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're planning to attend the Apollo 11 celebration this weekend, you may want to give yourself some extra time for parking.
The parking lot for Saturday's big event will be located at 1955 West Nasa Blvd at the Challenger Columbia Stadium.
Shuttles will begin taking general admission guests to Space Center Houston at 8:30 a.m., and then riders will be dropped off at the entrance of the Space Center.
Parking and shuttle rides are expected to be free, but plan ahead for extra traffic throughout the day along the area.
For a direct route, take I-45 to FM-528 to West NASA Blvd.
If you have a handicap sticker, you're eligible to park at the Space Center. For more information about what you can and cannot bring to the event, visit spacecenter.org.
Here's how you can park for free at the Apollo 11 anniversary celebration
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News