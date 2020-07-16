8 major Houston-area freeway closures could delay your weekend

Westbound at Waco

All weekend

Alternate route: Feeder road

Northbound: Gessner to Bellaire

All weekend

Alternate route: Feeder road

Southbound: Westheimer to US-59 and ramp to US-59

All weekend

Alternate route: Chimney Rock

Eastbound and westbound at 610 West Loop

All weekend

Alternate route: San Felipe

Westbound: Broadway to Gulf Freeway

Friday 9:00 p.m. - Saturday 1:00 p.m.

Alternate route: Feeder

Northbound ramp to North Beltway 8

All weekend

Alternate route: Feeder road

Northbound ramp to I-10 East

All weekend

Alternate route: I-45 to I-10

Southbound connector ramp to IH-10 East

All weekend

Alternate route: I-45 to I-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up! Multiple weekend closures could have you detouring this weekend. Here is a list of the eight highest-impact closures: