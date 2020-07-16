8 major Houston-area freeway closures could delay your weekend

I-10 Closure
- Westbound at Waco
- All weekend
- Alternate route: Feeder road
US-59 Closure
- Northbound: Gessner to Bellaire
- All weekend
- Alternate route: Feeder road
610 West Loop Closure
- Southbound: Westheimer to US-59 and ramp to US-59
- All weekend
- Alternate route: Chimney Rock
Westheimer and Richmond Closure
- Eastbound and westbound at 610 West Loop
- All weekend
- Alternate route: San Felipe
610 South Loop
- Westbound: Broadway to Gulf Freeway
- Friday 9:00 p.m. - Saturday 1:00 p.m.
- Alternate route: Feeder
US-59 Ramp Closure
- Northbound ramp to North Beltway 8
- All weekend
- Alternate route: Feeder road
US-59 Ramp Closure
- Northbound ramp to I-10 East
- All weekend
- Alternate route: I-45 to I-10
US-59 Ramp Closure
- Southbound connector ramp to IH-10 East
- All weekend
- Alternate route: I-45 to I-10
