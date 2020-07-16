Traffic

8 major Houston-area freeway closures could delay your weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up! Multiple weekend closures could have you detouring this weekend. Here is a list of the eight highest-impact closures:

I-10 Closure

  • Westbound at Waco
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Feeder road


US-59 Closure
  • Northbound: Gessner to Bellaire
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Feeder road


610 West Loop Closure
  • Southbound: Westheimer to US-59 and ramp to US-59
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Chimney Rock


Westheimer and Richmond Closure

  • Eastbound and westbound at 610 West Loop
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: San Felipe


610 South Loop
  • Westbound: Broadway to Gulf Freeway
  • Friday 9:00 p.m. - Saturday 1:00 p.m.
  • Alternate route: Feeder


US-59 Ramp Closure
  • Northbound ramp to North Beltway 8
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: Feeder road


US-59 Ramp Closure
  • Northbound ramp to I-10 East
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: I-45 to I-10


US-59 Ramp Closure
  • Southbound connector ramp to IH-10 East
  • All weekend
  • Alternate route: I-45 to I-10


