TxDOT Crews to build a SH-6/FM-1960 bridge over US-290 in 2019

Drivers tired of the congestion on SH-290 will finally get some relief. (KTRK)

By
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) --
US-290 has been under construction for nearly seven years, but TxDOT says 2019 is the year you will see the project near completion.

Since June 2011, TxDOT has been hammering away at a 38-mile stretch of US-290 between the 610 West Loop and FM-2920.

Crews are also in the process of widening the freeway to five lanes in each direction.

They've already built direct connectors to and from I-10 and 610 near the Galleria, and they've remodeled the interchange at Beltway 8.

Most construction is expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2019.

When the widening of US-290 is complete you can expect:

  • Five main lanes will run in each direction from 610 to SH 6/FM-1960. Plus, a one lane reversible HOV separated by a barrier will be complete.
  • Four main lanes will run in each direction from SH 6/FM-1960 to SH-99, the Grand Parkway, plus, a one lane reversible HOV separated by a barrier will be complete.
  • Three main lanes will run in each direction from SH-99 to FM-2920.


There's one more big job TxDOT plans to tackle this year along the 290 corridor.

TxDOT will build an FM-1960/Highway 6 bridge over the freeway.

The overpass allows drivers to bypass the congestion at the 290 feeder road stoplight.

Approximately 55,900 vehicles travel on SH 6/FM-1960 at US-290 each day.

The new SH-6/FM-1960 bridge will begin just north of Copper Grove Boulevard on SH-6, travel over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Hempstead Road, US-290 and Wortham Boulevard, then come back down to ground level before Eldridge Parkway on FM-1960.

Crews started construction in March, and will wrap up by the end of the year.

