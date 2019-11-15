2 killed after fender bender on South Loop, shutting down freeway

Houston police said two cars were involved in a minor accident in the westbound lanes near Cullen Blvd. when the drivers of both vehicles got out to inspect the damage. Police say that's when a pickup truck slammed into one of the cars and both drivers, killing them.
The westbound lanes were completely closed for around two hours at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. while police investigated the crash.
