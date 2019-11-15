Traffic

2 killed after fender bender on South Loop, shutting down freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead following a major crash that began as a minor fender bender on the South Loop Friday morning.

Houston police said two cars were involved in a minor accident in the westbound lanes near Cullen Blvd. when the drivers of both vehicles got out to inspect the damage. Police say that's when a pickup truck slammed into one of the cars and both drivers, killing them.

RELATED: Driver changing tire killed when repeat DWI offender slams into him on 610: Officials

The westbound lanes were completely closed for around two hours at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. while police investigated the crash.

TRAFFIC: How to get around the shutdown with alternate routes
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were killed while checking a fender bender on the South Loop at MLK Blvd. Here are alternate routes.



Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontraffic fatalitiescar accidentfatal crashcollisiontraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fugitive, innocent bystander found dead in apartment near Spring
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Major road closures in Rosenberg, Magnolia and Pearland
3 shopping events you need to know about this weekend
Sunny skies and warmer temps today
13 Investigates: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns
Show More
David's Toy Project collects thousands of toys for hospitalized kids
You'll have 2 chances to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church
Alex Bregman loses 2nd grandparent within weeks of each other
Woman shot in head while driving on 610 after leaving bar
Employers expected to fill 1M seasonal jobs this holiday season
More TOP STORIES News