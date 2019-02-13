I-10 East WB at the San Jacinto River two mainlanes back open following striping and bridge inspection. This configuration will remain in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/QTk4mLEeRP — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 13, 2019

Two mainlanes of the inbound East Freeway reopened Tuesday evening, more than 24 hours after a barge struck the San Jacinto River Bridge.Tx-DOT says the lane configuration will remain in place until further notice.Earlier in the day, crews worked to repair and inspect the section of the bridge where the barge struck a south column of the span.Crews had to use a unique inspection truck to examine the damage underneath the bridge.The Coast Guard did not release the name of the barge owner that may be responsible for the incident, but will eventually be sending them a damage claim.The bridge closure caused major traffic delays and has affected residents in the area.Neighbors in West Meadows in Baytown told ABC13 closures like that are a public safety concern because there's only one way in and out of the neighborhood."I was having contractions last night and it is just scary. I know we are not going to be able to get out of this," Yesenia Morales said.Drivers are encouraged to help ease the congestion for residents by taking SH-146 to SH-225 as an alternate route.