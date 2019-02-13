Neighbors frustrated after bridge closure causes major traffic

Residents of West Meadows in Baytown are in desperate need of help."I'm just frustrated beyond belief," said Bryan Corbin, resident."When stuff like this happens we are trapped in our neighborhood," said Kevin Fialla, Homeowners Association president.On Monday a barge struck the San Jacinto River Bridge causing the westbound lanes of I-10 east to be shut down. Crews then began inspecting the bridge and placing temporary striping, which caused bumper to bumper traffic for several hours."We knew this was coming," said Fialla.It was nothing new for the residents. Anytime even a minor accident happens on I-10, they get the brunt of it."People can't get to work. Kids can't get to school. They shutdown I-10 and River Bridge then 2100 gets traffic and everything diverts to our feeder," explained Fialla.There is only one way in and out of the neighborhood.It's a nightmare and a public safety concern for them, especially for Yesenia Morales, who is pregnant."I was having contractions last night, and it is just scary. I know we are not going to be able to get out of this," she said.The residents have been fighting to get a back road open but have only been going in circles because they don't know who to turn to."We have an issue. We need help," said Fialla.They hope it doesn't take a tragedy before someone listens.